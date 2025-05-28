Brazil’s development bank approves $23 mln for capture of commercial CO2, biomethane plants

Published 23:30 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 23:30 on May 28, 2025 / Ilana Cardial

Brazil’s national development bank approved on Wednesday the financing of R$131.1 million ($23 mln) for the largest biomethane producer in Latin America.