Americas > Brazil’s development bank approves $23 mln for capture of commercial CO2, biomethane plants

Brazil’s development bank approves $23 mln for capture of commercial CO2, biomethane plants

Published 23:30 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:30 on May 28, 2025  / /  Americas, South & Central

Brazil’s national development bank approved on Wednesday the financing of R$131.1 million ($23 mln) for the largest biomethane producer in Latin America.
Brazil’s national development bank approved on Wednesday the financing of R$131.1 million ($23 mln) for the largest biomethane producer in Latin America.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.