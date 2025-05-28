Biofuel supply constraints, costs will challenge compliance with new IMO rule -analysis

Published 23:10 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 23:14 on May 28, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / International, Shipping

Following the recent agreement for a global carbon tax on shipping emissions, energy analysts project that the maritime industry will face biofuels supply constraints and high costs of e-fuels as it attempts to comply with the new rules.