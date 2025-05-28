Ghana approaches first ITMO issuance as it seeks to cut 8 mln tonnes of emissions

Published 21:37 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 21:37 on May 28, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary

Ghana – the frontrunner in the African carbon market landscape – will move towards the issuance of first credits in the next couple of weeks, an official from the country’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told a conference Wednesday.