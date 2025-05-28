State of Sao Paulo prepares to grant 38,000 hectares for reforestation in Atlantic Forest
Published 21:59 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 21:59 on May 28, 2025 / Ilana Cardial / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo is in the final stages of allowing the private sector to access 38,000 hectares of public lands for restoration and the development of carbon and biodiversity credits in the Atlantic Forest, an official told Carbon Pulse.
