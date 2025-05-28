Americas > State of Sao Paulo prepares to grant 38,000 hectares for reforestation in Atlantic Forest

State of Sao Paulo prepares to grant 38,000 hectares for reforestation in Atlantic Forest

Published 21:59 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:59 on May 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo is in the final stages of allowing the private sector to access 38,000 hectares of public lands for restoration and the development of carbon and biodiversity credits in the Atlantic Forest, an official told Carbon Pulse.
The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo is in the final stages of allowing the private sector to access 38,000 hectares of public lands for restoration and the development of carbon and biodiversity credits in the Atlantic Forest, an official told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.