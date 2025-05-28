Peru adds five new carbon methodologies to national registry

Published 20:18 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 20:18 on May 28, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Peru will include, by the end of this week, five additional methodologies from the voluntary carbon market (VCM) in its National GHG Emissions Reduction Registry (RENAMI), the country’s top climate official announced on Wednesday.