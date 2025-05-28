Peru adds five new carbon methodologies to national registry
Published 20:18 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 20:18 on May 28, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Peru will include, by the end of this week, five additional methodologies from the voluntary carbon market (VCM) in its National GHG Emissions Reduction Registry (RENAMI), the country’s top climate official announced on Wednesday.
Peru will include, by the end of this week, five additional methodologies from the voluntary carbon market (VCM) in its National GHG Emissions Reduction Registry (RENAMI), the country’s top climate official announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.