German court rejects Peruvian farmer’s case against RWE, but ruling seen as key liability precedent

Published 14:41 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 14:48 on May 28, 2025 / Mike Szabo / Americas, EMEA, International, South & Central

A German court has dismissed a landmark climate lawsuit brought by a Peruvian farmer against energy giant RWE, but an important precedent may have been set where big emitters can be held liable for the impact of their greenhouse gas emissions.