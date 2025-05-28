EMEA > Bioplastics could be cost competitive if carbon price factored in -report

Bioplastics could be cost competitive if carbon price factored in -report

Published 16:38 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:38 on May 28, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Plastics made from renewable carbon could achieve negative emissions thanks to durable sequestration, and be cost competitive with fossil-based alternatives were carbon costs factored in, a consultancy has found.
Plastics made from renewable carbon could achieve negative emissions thanks to durable sequestration, and be cost competitive with fossil-based alternatives were carbon costs factored in, a consultancy has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.