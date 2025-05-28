Bioplastics could be cost competitive if carbon price factored in -report

Published 16:38 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 16:38 on May 28, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary

Plastics made from renewable carbon could achieve negative emissions thanks to durable sequestration, and be cost competitive with fossil-based alternatives were carbon costs factored in, a consultancy has found.