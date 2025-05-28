Asia Pacific > South Pole, Malaysian asset manager announce ASEAN carbon credit plans

South Pole, Malaysian asset manager announce ASEAN carbon credit plans

Published 14:36 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:36 on May 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Malaysian asset management company has partnered with developer South Pole to develop carbon credits across Southeast Asia.
A Malaysian asset management company has partnered with developer South Pole to develop carbon credits across Southeast Asia.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.