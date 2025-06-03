EMEA > Europe’s climate investment gap narrows to €344 bln per year -report

Europe’s climate investment gap narrows to €344 bln per year -report

Published 07:00 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:21 on May 28, 2025  / /  EMEA

Investments in climate-friendly technologies inched up by 1.5% in 2023 year-on-year across the public and private sectors, leaving a deficit of €344 billion that needs to be filled annually to meet the EU’s 2030 climate target, according to estimates published on Tuesday.
Investments in climate-friendly technologies inched up by 1.5% in 2023 year-on-year across the public and private sectors, leaving a deficit of €344 billion that needs to be filled annually to meet the EU’s 2030 climate target, according to estimates published on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.