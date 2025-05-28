Net zero goal within reach, but needs urgent policy shifts and large-scale investment -report

Published 13:45 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 13:45 on May 28, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Climate Talks, International

Reaching global net zero emissions remains possible, but only if governments accelerate policy reforms, ramp up clean energy investment, and better align public finance with climate goals, according to research published Monday.