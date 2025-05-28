Clean cooking finance initiative plans expansion, new project selection imminent

Published 11:26 on May 28, 2025 / Roy Manuell

A clean cooking funding initiative in Africa plans to expand its reach and will select the first companies through a second funding round by the end of June, with carbon finance also helping to fund its work.