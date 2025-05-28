Africa > Clean cooking finance initiative plans expansion, new project selection imminent

Clean cooking finance initiative plans expansion, new project selection imminent

Published 11:26 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:26 on May 28, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

A clean cooking funding initiative in Africa plans to expand its reach and will select the first companies  through a second funding round by the end of June, with carbon finance also helping to fund its work.
A clean cooking funding initiative in Africa plans to expand its reach and will select the first companies  through a second funding round by the end of June, with carbon finance also helping to fund its work.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.