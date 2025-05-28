INTERVIEW: Proposed system frames emissions as long-term liabilities, says short-term offsets inadequate

Published 04:54 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 04:54 on May 28, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Carbon markets seek to incentivise climate action by attaching financial value to emissions reductions, but a senior research scholar at Stanford has instead proposed shifting to a system where carbon emissions are treated like long-lived financial liabilities.