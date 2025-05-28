ADB says its private sector investments avoid 23.5 MtCO2e per year

Published 06:01 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 06:10 on May 28, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC

Active private sector projects financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have avoided 23.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually as of the end of 2024, according to an internal review of its activities.