NZ govt proposes to keep ETS auction volumes at current settings

Published 01:51 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 01:51 on May 28, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

The New Zealand government has put forward the option to ignore advice from the Climate Change Commission (CCC) to boost auction volumes at the end of the decade, in its annual consultation on ETS price controls and settings.