CCUS and emissions trading top European cement sector’s future skills needs

Published 00:41 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 00:41 on May 28, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA

The most relevant professional and compliance skills for European cement companies are going to be carbon capture, transport and handling, and emissions trading, according to a new pan-European study presented by an industry association on Tuesday.