Verra announces partnership to speed up voluntary carbon market processes

Published 10:00 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 00:49 on May 28, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Standards body and registry Verra announced a long-term partnership Wednesday in support of the organisation’s efforts to automate and digitise project development for the voluntary carbon market (VCM).