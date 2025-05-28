Americas > RGGI Market: RGA prices tumble ahead of Q2 auction

RGGI Market: RGA prices tumble ahead of Q2 auction

Published 00:27 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:27 on May 28, 2025  / /  Americas, US

RGA Allowance (RGA) prices dropped to the lowest levels thus far in May with the Q2 auction on the horizon and limited upside in the market, given ongoing programme risks and regulatory silence on rule revisions.
RGA Allowance (RGA) prices dropped to the lowest levels thus far in May with the Q2 auction on the horizon and limited upside in the market, given ongoing programme risks and regulatory silence on rule revisions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.