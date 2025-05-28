RGGI Market: RGA prices tumble ahead of Q2 auction

Published 00:27 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 00:27 on May 28, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

RGA Allowance (RGA) prices dropped to the lowest levels thus far in May with the Q2 auction on the horizon and limited upside in the market, given ongoing programme risks and regulatory silence on rule revisions.