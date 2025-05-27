LATAM Roundup: Countries back REDD+ in attempted crackdown on deforestation

Published 21:01 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 21:01 on May 27, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Governments and state-owned enterprises in Guyana, Brazil, and Peru last week took steps to shore up REDD+ projects as part of an ostensibly regional push to fight deforestation.