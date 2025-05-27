Hydrogen-powered cooker poised for big investment, says carbon developer

Published 17:32 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 17:32 on May 27, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

Plans for a new hydrogen-powered portable cooker that promises zero CO2 emissions, while also raising finance via carbon credit sales, are still on the boil more than a year after the official launch, the company told Carbon Pulse.