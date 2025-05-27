Brazilian study finds Amazon coffee farms sequester more carbon than they emit

Coffee farms in Brazil’s Amazon region are removing more carbon from the atmosphere than they emit, according to a new government study, potentially strengthening the sector’s sustainability case amid tightening international deforestation rules.