Brazilian study finds Amazon coffee farms sequester more carbon than they emit
Published 15:28 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 15:28 on May 27, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Coffee farms in Brazil’s Amazon region are removing more carbon from the atmosphere than they emit, according to a new government study, potentially strengthening the sector’s sustainability case amid tightening international deforestation rules.
Coffee farms in Brazil’s Amazon region are removing more carbon from the atmosphere than they emit, according to a new government study, potentially strengthening the sector’s sustainability case amid tightening international deforestation rules.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.