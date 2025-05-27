Americas > CO2 to acid company partners with chemicals giant to access CO2 from Texas facility

CO2 to acid company partners with chemicals giant to access CO2 from Texas facility

Published 17:39 on May 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:39 on May 27, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A company producing acid and other products from industrial CO2 emissions has partnered with a chemicals corporation to access the CO2 emitted from a facility in Texas.
A company producing acid and other products from industrial CO2 emissions has partnered with a chemicals corporation to access the CO2 emitted from a facility in Texas.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.