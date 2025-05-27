EMEA > Too early to implore grace period on EU CO2 storage obligation, Dutch say

Published 15:29 on May 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:29 on May 27, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Achieving the EU’s goal of having 50 million tonnes of CO2 storage capacity available annually by 2030 will be challenging, but postponing the target is not an option at this stage, a Dutch official said on Tuesday.
