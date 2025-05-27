Developer to unlock soil carbon potential in Kazakhstan

Published 15:16 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 15:16 on May 27, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An Almaty-headquartered nature-based solutions (NbS) startup has partnered with a Colorado-based soil carbon verification firm to restore grasslands and generate high-integrity carbon removal credits in Kazakhstan.