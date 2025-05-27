Americas > Invasive species cost society $35 bln annually, study says

Invasive species cost society $35 bln annually, study says

Published 14:26 on May 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:26 on May 27, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Invasive species impose an annual cost of up to $35 billion on society, approximately 17 times more than previously estimated, according to a paper released this week.
Invasive species impose an annual cost of up to $35 billion on society, approximately 17 times more than previously estimated, according to a paper released this week.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.