Invasive species cost society $35 bln annually, study says

Published 14:26 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 14:26 on May 27, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Invasive species impose an annual cost of up to $35 billion on society, approximately 17 times more than previously estimated, according to a paper released this week.