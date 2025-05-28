Latest EU carbon removal certification work sets “considerably lower” standard than PACM, say experts

Published 10:00 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 14:56 on May 27, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Revised methodologies under the EU Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming (CRCF) framework still fundamentally lack integrity, market experts said on Wednesday, arguing that those being developed under the new Article 6 Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) look likely to be better.