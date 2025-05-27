UK energy firm slashes renewables spending amid delays to policy, planning

Published 13:07 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 13:07 on May 27, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA

One of the largest UK energy firms has cut its spending plans for renewable energy, blaming the changing macro-economic environment as well as delays to policy and planning for impacting projected growth rates.