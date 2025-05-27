EMEA > UK energy firm slashes renewables spending amid delays to policy, planning

UK energy firm slashes renewables spending amid delays to policy, planning

Published 13:07 on May 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:07 on May 27, 2025  / /  EMEA

One of the largest UK energy firms has cut its spending plans for renewable energy, blaming the changing macro-economic environment as well as delays to policy and planning for impacting projected growth rates.
One of the largest UK energy firms has cut its spending plans for renewable energy, blaming the changing macro-economic environment as well as delays to policy and planning for impacting projected growth rates.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.