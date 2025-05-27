Marine non-profit launches “premium” biodiversity credit class

Published 12:26 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 12:26 on May 27, 2025 / Thomas Cox / Africa, Americas, Biodiversity, EMEA, US

US-headquartered non-profit SeaTrees has introduced a class of “premium” marine biodiversity credits, alongside another category that combines them with carbon, with more new categories of units yet to come.