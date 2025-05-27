Carbon Taxes > EU member states approve CBAM simplification proposal

Published 13:01 on May 27, 2025

The EU's 27 member states on Tuesday agreed their joint position on proposals to simplify the bloc's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), paving the way for talks to finalise the adoption of the legislation before summer.
