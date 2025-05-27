Global warming has permanently passed 1.5C, to breach 2C by early 2030s -report

Published 12:13 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 12:13 on May 27, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Climate Talks, EMEA, International

The world has already surpassed 1.5C of sustained warming and is on track to exceed 2C around 2032 if emissions continue unchecked, according to recent analysis by a Berlin-based think tank.