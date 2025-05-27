EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Benchmark Dec-25 European carbon prices fell almost 2% on Tuesday morning, as sources noted a likely correction back following Monday gains linked to a delay of US tariffs on the EU, while participants looked ahead to Wednesday's investor data and publication of last year's total number of allowances in circulation (TNAC).
