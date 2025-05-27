Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:06 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 13:06 on May 27, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Finlay Johnston / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Benchmark Dec-25 European carbon prices fell almost 2% on Tuesday morning, as sources noted a likely correction back following Monday gains linked to a delay of US tariffs on the EU, while participants looked ahead to Wednesday's investor data and publication of last year's total number of allowances in circulation (TNAC).