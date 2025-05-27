No more blanket ban: German researchers outline strategy for clean heating transition

Published 08:32 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 08:32 on May 27, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA

After the failed attempt to ban fossil fuel boilers in Germany, researchers have identified a new strategy to better target clean heating policies at private households, with bans reserved only for certain categories of the population.