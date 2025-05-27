Asia Pacific > Indonesia eyes renewable energy surge in a plan that echoes past delays

Indonesia eyes renewable energy surge in a plan that echoes past delays

Published 07:45 on May 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:45 on May 27, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Indonesia this week released its long-awaited power supply plan for 2025-34, laying out a pivot toward renewable energy and storage, but analysts warn the country must overcome persistent deployment bottlenecks to meet its targets.
