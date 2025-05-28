FEATURE: Cooling credits spark debate over solar geoengineering

Published 00:21 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 00:21 on May 28, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

The founder of a company selling solar radiation modification (SRM) credits is open to working with governments and companies to expand its operations, touting the controversial technology as the only realistic option to hold off climate change, but experts are deeply divided on the matter, with one describing it as a dangerous techno-fix.