Dormant Peruvian REDD+ ‘carbon bank’ bill heads to plenary
Published 02:18 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 02:18 on May 27, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A Peruvian bill that would establish a state-mediated ‘carbon bank’ has finally broken out of committee and can be debated in the national congress – but it might struggle to score a slot on the legislative agenda, according to local sources.
