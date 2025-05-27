Colombia ups funding for local environmental authorities, restoration goals for 2026

May 27, 2025

Colombia’s Ministry of Environment has doubled funding for local environmental authorities and the restoration of an additional 100,000 hectares of degraded land by next year in response to increased deforestation in key protected areas.