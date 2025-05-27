ASEAN’s data centre boom threatens to derail energy transition goals -report

Published 01:01 on May 27, 2025 / Last updated at 12:27 on May 26, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

A surge in data centres across Southeast Asia, which are notorious for driving up electricity demand, could lead to a ballooning of power sector emissions by 2030, unless governments fast-track solar and wind deployment and enforce energy efficiency measures, think tank Ember has warned.