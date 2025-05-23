INTERVIEW: EU urged to take three priority steps to meet 2030 biodiversity targets

Published 14:23 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 14:23 on May 23, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA

Effectively implementing the Nature Restoration Law, enforcing existing regulations, and ramping up funding for ecosystem and species conservation are among the key steps the EU should take to ensure recent progress on biodiversity action does not remain on paper, an expert told Carbon Pulse.