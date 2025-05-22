Kyrgyzstan announces major ecological corridor

Published 17:23 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 17:23 on May 22, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Other APAC

Kyrgyzstan has announced the establishment of a new ecological corridor spanning 800,000 hectares – the largest protected area of its kind in the country as a measure to help snow leopards and their food chain adapt better to climate change.