Kyrgyzstan announces major ecological corridor

Published 17:23 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:23 on May 22, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Other APAC

Kyrgyzstan has announced the establishment of a new ecological corridor spanning 800,000 hectares – the largest protected area of its kind in the country as a measure to help snow leopards and their food chain adapt better to climate change.
