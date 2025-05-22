Americas > Argentine province launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ jaguar protection insurance

Published 12:24 on May 22, 2025

The local government of Misiones, Argentina, has launched an insurance policy aimed at protecting jaguars while safeguarding livestock producers across the province, in an initiative claimed to be the first of its kind in the world.
