Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:13 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:13 on May 21, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices struggled for direction on Wednesday as traders noted a slow return to gas market correlation, with the TTF market climbing higher over the morning, while investment funds increased their collective net long position for a third consecutive week, driven by a sharp cut in total shorts.