BRIEFING: US pressure compels industry enthusiasm for Canadian biofuels production

Made-in-Canada renewable fuel mandates - brought upon by a provincial government in response to US trade war pressure - have encouraged domestic production, as the industry pushes other governments to follow suit, a conference heard Tuesday.
