BRIEFING: US pressure compels industry enthusiasm for Canadian biofuels production

Published 04:43 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 04:43 on May 21, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS

Made-in-Canada renewable fuel mandates - brought upon by a provincial government in response to US trade war pressure - have encouraged domestic production, as the industry pushes other governments to follow suit, a conference heard Tuesday.