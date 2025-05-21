New Mexico proposes clean transportation fuel programme rules beginning 2026

Published 02:47 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 02:47 on May 21, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

A New Mexico agency this month published a draft proposal for its clean transportation fuel programme, advancing the state’s efforts to establish its Clean Transportation Fuel Standard (CTFS).