Companies must prepare for nuanced emissions measurement under SBTi, GHG Protocol reporting frameworks -webinar
Published 00:47 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 00:47 on May 21, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
Corporate entities can start planning for data granularity in their emissions reporting based on the drafts and discussions happening around updates for the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and GHG Protocol reporting standards, experts said on a Tuesday webinar.
