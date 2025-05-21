Honduras announces no new coal-fired plants as LAC moves towards cleaner energy grids

Published 09:01 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 07:56 on May 21, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, International, South & Central

During a closed-door event in the first Climate Week in Panama City, Honduras announced it is joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), becoming the 10th Latin American country to commit to building no new coal power plants.