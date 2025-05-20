Americas > US EPA should adopt new cost-benefit methodologies in regulatory reviews -think tank

US EPA should adopt new cost-benefit methodologies in regulatory reviews -think tank

Published 23:10 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:10 on May 20, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A think tank is urging the US EPA to alter the way it evaluates regulations for repeal in order to better factor in net benefits certain climate and environmental policies deliver to the US economy.
A think tank is urging the US EPA to alter the way it evaluates regulations for repeal in order to better factor in net benefits certain climate and environmental policies deliver to the US economy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.