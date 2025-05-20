Americas > New York offers $10 mln for electrification, GHG reduction projects

New York offers $10 mln for electrification, GHG reduction projects

Published 20:44 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:44 on May 20, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A New York agency on Tuesday announced $10 million in funding available to support commercial and industrial clean energy projects in the state.
A New York agency on Tuesday announced $10 million in funding available to support commercial and industrial clean energy projects in the state.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.