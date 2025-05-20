Major US bank inks offtake deal to purchase 450,000 CDR credits

Published 18:14 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 18:14 on May 20, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary

A major US bank has signed an offtake agreement with a CO2 removal (CDR) project developer for the purchase of nearly a half-million tonnes of CO2e over a 13-year period, according to an announcement.