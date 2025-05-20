Gold Standard provides further updates on cookstoves, CCPs, Article 6 crediting framework

Published 17:57 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 17:57 on May 20, 2025 / Finlay Johnston / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Gold Standard clarified updates on Tuesday to its crediting framework, concerning cookstoves project developers using the fraction of non-renewable biomass (fNRB), new requirements for those looking to secure CCP labels, and its planned alignment with Article 6.