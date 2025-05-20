Americas > LATAM Roundup: Climate finance for land use projects accelerates, though FPIC concerns remain

LATAM Roundup: Climate finance for land use projects accelerates, though FPIC concerns remain

Published 22:46 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:46 on May 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A growing wave of climate and nature finance swept through Latin America last week, signalling increased interest in land-based climate mitigation despite continued challenges related to Indigenous rights, legal uncertainties, and equity.
A growing wave of climate and nature finance swept through Latin America last week, signalling increased interest in land-based climate mitigation despite continued challenges related to Indigenous rights, legal uncertainties, and equity.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.