UK’s forest and peatland carbon standard nears adoption of digital MRV, management platform

Published 18:11 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 18:11 on May 20, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK's Woodland Carbon Code (WCC) and Peatland Carbon Code (PCC) could soon adopt digital systems such as remote sensing and an online management platform to improve the carbon verification process, making things easier for developers and building greater trust with buyers, a webinar heard on Tuesday.